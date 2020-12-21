Egretia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Egretia has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Egretia has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00143048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00768552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00167670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00389708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00115850 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072464 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

