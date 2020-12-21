Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Glenn Willis acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,650,000.00 ($1,892,857.14). Also, insider Nigel Ampherlaw 1,063,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th.

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

