Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

ELOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

