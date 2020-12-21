Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 3,279,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,744,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several brokerages have commented on ERJ. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 556,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 482.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Embraer by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

