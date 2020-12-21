Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $238.30 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00752802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00175927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00110989 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.