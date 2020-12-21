Enerplus Co. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $3.36 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $747.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.