Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ENGMF opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

