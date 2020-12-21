Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,596,358 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.62.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

