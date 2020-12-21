Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EQX stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,824. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

