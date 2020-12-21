Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 4,832,640 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $128,987,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 188,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $63,544,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

