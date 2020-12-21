ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $24,242.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00362715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028307 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

