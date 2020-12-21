ERC20 Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 33% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $22,341.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00349999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025581 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.