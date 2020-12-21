Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $13,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded up $12.36 on Monday, reaching $278.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.65. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $278.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

