ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

