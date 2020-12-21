Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $45.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.