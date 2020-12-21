EtherGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $400,305.19 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $400,305.19 and $15,533.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

