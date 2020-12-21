Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.94. 62,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,164. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $192.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,822,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.