Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 145 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

Shares of STZ opened at $218.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $219.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.