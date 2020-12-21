Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,402 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 53.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $1,940,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.88. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

