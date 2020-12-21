Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $9.78. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $501.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.