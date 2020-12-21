EventChain (EVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $357,789.59

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $357,789.59 and approximately $8,769.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

