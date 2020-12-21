Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $2,091,825 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

