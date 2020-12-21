Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Everus has traded down 62.2% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68. Everus has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $37.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00356002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

