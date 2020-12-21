Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.