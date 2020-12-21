Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Evolution Petroleum worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

