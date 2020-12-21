Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XGN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 48.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

