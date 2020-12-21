ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 197.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGO. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $43.59 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

