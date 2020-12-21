ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.40 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

