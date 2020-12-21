ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $344,000 Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 75.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

PRSP stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

