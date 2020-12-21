ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $197.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.