ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $331,000 Investment in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,610,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondPeak during the third quarter worth approximately $27,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DiamondPeak during the third quarter valued at $4,129,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondPeak during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in DiamondPeak during the third quarter valued at about $2,423,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondPeak alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondPeak in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DPHC opened at $18.21 on Monday. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53.

In related news, Director David T. Hamamoto sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $16,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About DiamondPeak

There is no company description available for Lordstown Motors Corp.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.