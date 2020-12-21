ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,595 SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SINA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.16. SINA Co. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

