ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 9,719 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $164.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

