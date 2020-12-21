ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $337,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 278.30, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

