eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $1,081,500.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 854,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in eXp World by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

