Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $163.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.40 million to $168.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $272.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.