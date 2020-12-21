Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of EXR opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,073 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

