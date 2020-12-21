EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EZCORP by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of EZPW opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

