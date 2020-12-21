Financial Comparison: FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) versus Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Total has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Total and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.58 $11.27 billion $4.38 9.95 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Total and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 5 8 0 2.62 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Total’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Total and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total -1.75% 7.12% 3.04% FEC Resources N/A -11.00% -9.95%

Summary

Total beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract (SC) 72 located in offshore West Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the SC 14A Nido, SC 14B Matinloc, and SC 14B-1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; 9.10% in SC14C-2; 5.56% and 8.18% in SC 6A Octon and SC 6B Bonita located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 100% interest in the SC 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago, as well as 2.27% interest in SC14C-1 Galoc. The company was formerly known as Forum Energy Corporation and changed its name to FEC Resources Inc. in May 2005. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

