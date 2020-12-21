Financial Partners Group Inc Has $14.84 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,562,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,299,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Apple by 9.0% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

