Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$31.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

FTT opened at C$27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.20. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$28.28.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

