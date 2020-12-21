Fireball (FIRE) Market Cap Hits $26,987.25

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 47.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Fireball has a market capitalization of $26,987.25 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00005923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fireball has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00134713 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00121261 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00587035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002572 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,283 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.