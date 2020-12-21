FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $19.23 on Monday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FireEye by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 232,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

