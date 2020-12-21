First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 147,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

