First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FMBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

