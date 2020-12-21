First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Financial Analysis

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 16.22% 9.75% 0.78% Hanmi Financial 11.41% 5.56% 0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $74.56 million 1.63 $13.13 million N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.28 $32.79 million $1.06 10.77

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First United and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.19%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than First United.

Summary

First United beats Hanmi Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February. 06, 2020, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

