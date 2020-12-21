FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 8.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 7.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,932,000 after buying an additional 158,735 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

