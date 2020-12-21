FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

