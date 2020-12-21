Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Cap of $6.80 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $3,212.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00140237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00737523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00168272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00108249 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

