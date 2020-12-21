Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FLNG has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ FLNG opened at $8.90 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $481.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

